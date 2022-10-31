PH has 100 seats in the bag: Report

PETALING JAYA: A PKR think tank claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 100 parliamentary seats in the bag for the upcoming general elections, The Malaysian Insight reports.

According to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Invoke – an organisation set up by deputy president Rafizi Ramli – found in a recent study that the opposition leader was leading the race and could become the country’s 10th prime minister.

“PKR needs to work hard to at least win another 12 seats in order to make PH the government again.

“Our study shows that we have reached 100 seats and 12 more to form a government,” Anwar was quoted as saying at a ceramah in Perak last night.

Anwar’s confidence comes as Singapore’s Straits Times reported yesterday that public opinion of Barisan Nasional (BN) was lower now than in 2018.