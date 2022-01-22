PH, Muda discuss pact for upcoming Johor state election

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has engaged the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) in discussions about a potential pact for the upcoming Johor state election.

PH Johor chairman Aminolhuda Hassan(pix) said both sides also discussed seat allocation although they were of the opinion that there was no need for a state election to be held at this juncture, but were prepared for that eventuality.

“Our stand is that elections are unnecessary as Malaysians are still dealing with the Covid-19 threat, floods and economic pressures,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

On PH’s preparations for elections, Aminolhuda, who is also Parit Yaani assemblyman, said they would rely on the PH-led state government’s good track record of 22 months.

“We have a good track record of 22 months administrating the state....Therefore, we hope citizens, especially Johor voters, can evaluate our performance including the free water assistance, the B40 health card and the senior citizens’ takaful card,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR Johor deputy chairman and Bukit Batu assemblyman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said that the Johor election would be a different situation compared to the previous state elections in Melaka and Sarawak.

“We will prioritise local candidates with the possibility of adding more youth and women candidates in the election, but our focus will be on bread-and-butter issues for Johorians, especially the rising prices of goods that will be the focus issue for citizens,” he said.

Also, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Johor deputy chairman and Kota Iskandar assemblyman, Dzulkefly Ahmad said the opposition bloc needed to have an understanding under the big tent concept to avoid any infighting.

Currently, the Barisan Nasional-led government holds 28 seats, Umno (14 seats), MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one) while PH has 27 seats, DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six).

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today consented to the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election.-Bernama