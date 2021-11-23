PH needs new narrative for GE15

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to have a new narrative to win the 15th general election, said, Ong Kian Ming(pix).

The former minister said that the new narrative should include a fresh line-up of experienced and young leaders from the coalition, a compelling vision for the country post-Covid-19 that focuses on competency and capability, as well as be open to forming new alliances with parties such as Muda to attract younger voters.

“The recent Malacca state election results, where the Barisan Nasional (BN) won 21 out of 28 state seats (75 per cent), were a disappointing outcome to many PH supporters and even some neutral observers who does not want to see a return of a dominant BN or Umno in the Malaysian political landscape.

“There is still time, but this time needs to be spent well. Personal agendas need to be put aside in the interest of a larger and more compelling strategy and political narrative moving forward,” he said in a statement today.

However, Ong said there are some silver linings for PH, which can be used as lessons to build the momentum for the 15th General Election.

“The First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system gave the BN an electoral advantage, especially in the smaller more rural constituencies but the BN’s vote share of less than 40 per cent means that with a larger turnout and more younger voters in the context of a national campaign, relatively small shifts in its support could lead to the BN losing many seats in a general election,” he said.

He also pointed out that Perikatan Nasional (PN) poses a real threat to BN as it took up 25 per cent of the total votes ― up from 10.7 per cent won by PAS in the 14th General Elections.

“This means that the PN has some hope of gaining further electoral ground against BN in the next general election.

“More importantly, this will prevent the internal narrative within PAS to abandon PN and to work with BN from gaining more momentum, which surely would have happened if PN failed to win any seats and managed only to win less than 20 per cent of the popular vote,” he said.

He added that PH and DAP have some shining stars in the Malacca polls, with DAP’s Kerk Chee Yee managing to win 60 per cent of the popular vote in a mixed seat which is 40 per cent Malay, and Allex Seah Shoo Chin managing to win 66 per cent of the vote in a mixed seat which is 37 per cent Malay.

“In addition, DAP’s youngest candidate, Mohd Danish Zainuddin, who contested in the 65 per cent Malay seat of Pengkalan Batu, came within 1 per cent of winning the seat.

“This is a credible showing for a first-time candidate contesting in a difficult seat which also featured a former DAP Malay exco member who had left the party as part of the Sheraton Move.

He added that former chief minister Adly Zahari retaining his seat in Bukit Katil also proves that he is well-liked in his constituency and will likely be named as the Opposition leader in the state.

Ong said that the Malacca state election result is a good wake up call for PH as it is about time to reflect on its decision to take in ‘political frogs’, which discouraged some of its supporters from coming out to vote.

BN won the Malacca state election in a landslide, winning 21 out of the 28 seats in the state assembly.

PH won five seats, while PN won two seats.