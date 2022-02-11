PH pledge to save lost generation

KLANG: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledge to save the lost generation in education if they step in the Putrajaya’s office, said it’s chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the Covid-19 pandemic exposed many vulnerabilities in the national education system.

“To ensure that there will no longer be any lost generations, Harapan will focus on narrowing the gap, improving education quality and creating promising opportunities for the future, for all anak Malaysia,“ he said.

Anwar Ibrahim revealed the PH manifesto here today listing 10 priorities in they step into the office.