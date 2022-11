PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has won the seats of Bagan, Tanjong and Bukit Mertajam in Penang, and Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur according to unofficial count.

Bagan is won by the DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng while Tanjong is won by his sister, Lim Hui Ying, according to Malaysiakini.

Bukit Mertajam is won by Steven Sim, while Bukit Bintang by Fong Kui Lin.