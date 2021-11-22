PH slams Ku Nan’s acquittal for RM2 mln corruption case

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) presidential council today slammed the Attorney General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision to withdraw its appeal against former minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s(pix) acquittal in his corruption trial.

The council said it is reviewing whether the action by the attorney-general goes against the memorandum of understanding between PH and the government.

“The move to cancel this appeal generates a negative impression and erodes public confidence towards the attorney-general institution.

“In also tarnishes its credibility and independence in carrying out its official task professionally,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was co-signed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Upko president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Although the council recognises that the decision is the prerogative of the attorney general, it believes that this matter should be heard until all options have been exhausted because it involves an MP and former minister who was implicated in wrongdoing.

“If the attorney-general cannot justify his decision, then he must resign,” it said.

Last week, it was reported that the prosecution was withdrawing the appeal filed days after the former Umno secretary-general was freed by the appeals court in July, reversing an earlier guilty verdict by the High Court in December 2020.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan found Tengku Adnan, popularly known as Ku Nan, guilty of graft for accepting a sum of RM2 million from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Chai Kin Kong, sentenced him to 12 months’ jail and fined him RM2 million.

However, the appeals court later ruled that the sum was a donation to Umno for expenses in the Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Besar by-elections in 2016.

No case management relating to the appeal has been fixed since then.