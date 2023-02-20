PH T’ganu lodges report over fake weapons parade

KUALA TERENGGANU: It is feared that the act of a group of youths from a political party, participating in a parade carrying fake weapons and wearing war attire may trigger fear among the public, says Terengganu Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad.

Following that, he said the party has lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters (IPD) today urging the authorities to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action against the group.

He said the members of the group are believed to be members of PAS while their action was considered to be extreme and can disrupt racial harmony not only in Terengganu, but also throughout the country.

“The parade held openly with participants wearing war attire carrying fake weapons like swords and spears is a form of intimidation that can cause public concern.

“Our view is PAS is now getting bolder to show their extreme attitude without thinking about the impact on racial unity in this country,“ he said when met at the Kuala Terengganu IPD here today.

In addition, Raja Bahrin said he regretted the attitude of the top leadership of PAS who seemed to approve the action.

He also said the matter should be investigated because it could be seen as disobeying the decree of the Council of Malay Rulers who called for all parties to preserve the country’s prosperity and stability.

Yesterday, Terenganu police informed that preliminary investigations revealed that the parade took place on Feb 17, after a gathering at a resort in Setiu and the parade was one of the events contested which was designing cloths, weapons and the Islamic heritage.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa was reported as saying that the police will conduct an investigation to identify the offences committed during the parade and appropriate action will be taken. -Bernama