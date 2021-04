KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will adopt the “big tent” approach to unify Malaysians from all strata of society, regardless of political affiliations.

The PH presidential council, in a statement today, said the approach is to restore parliamentary democracy by ending what it called the unlawful suspension of Parliament.

It said for this purpose, a memorandum signed by all Members of Parliament supporting the reopening of Parliament will be sent personally to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to uphold His Majesty’s opinion that the Emergency did not prevent Parliament from meeting.

“We reiterate the need to engage and to cooperate with any parties, based on the principles and agenda of Reformasi for the benefit of the rakyat, without including kleptocrats,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The big tent or catch-all party phrase is used in reference to a political party’s policy of permitting or encouraging a broad spectrum of views among its members. — Bernama