PH to recognise opposition leader as exco if given mandate

MELAKA: Melaka’s Opposition Leader will be recognised as an executive councilor and receive various benefits under the ‘Maju Bersama Pakatan Harapan (PH)’ action plan, in the event the coalition is given the mandate to rule the state.

Melaka Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Halim Bachik said apart from that, every state assemblyman, regardless of which party they were from, would be given the right to a fair annual allocation, so that development in the state would be more balanced.

“PH is committed to ensuring accountability and integrity in the administration, and all candidates who win are required to make asset declarations.

“The open tender practice will be implemented as the core of the state’s procurement process. This open tender practice will not affect the Bumiputera agenda, instead, it will open up equal and fair opportunities to all parties,“ he said in a press conference here today.

PH is contesting all 28 seats in the Melaka state polls, with PKR fighting in 11 seats, DAP (eight) and Amanah (nine).

The election is being held following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4, after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the chief minister at the time.

The EC has set Nov 20 for polling.-Bernama