PH to table anti-party hopping bill if it wins Malacca

PETALING JAYA: PKR will table an anti-party hopping bill in the state if Pakatan Harapan (PH) succeeds in forming the Malacca government, online news portal The Malaysian Insight reported today.

The report quoted PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin(pix) saying that this will be the first thing he will propose if the coalition wins Malacca.

“If I am elected assemblyman, the first thing I will propose is to immediately draft an anti-party hopping enactment.

“If we (PH) take the government on November 20, the state assembly session will start a month later, and after that, the state budget. We can propose this enactment and approve it early next year.

“We will also have such a bill at the federal level because that is our agreement in the memorandum of understanding (MOU). So, at the federal level, there will be amendments to the constitution,“ he said.

The Hang Tuah Jaya MP was referring to the MOU on Transformation and Political Stability signed between PH and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on September 13, which lists, among others, the enactment of anti-party hopping legislation in Parliament.

He also pointed out that the bill would avoid a prolonged political crisis and guarantee the stability of the new Malacca government.

“When (the anti-party hopping bill) is passed at the federal level, it will guarantee the stability of the government for the next five years.

“I believe that this is a practical and reasonable thing, and can be worked on at the state level,“ he added.

Shamsul will contest the Paya Rumput seat in the upcoming Malacca elections.