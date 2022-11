PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Liew Chin Tong (pix), Teo Nie Ching, and Pang Hok Liong have won Iskandar Puteri, Kulai and Labis, respectively, according to preliminary vote counts.

According to Malay Mail, The Labis result also meant that former MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Chua Soi Lek’s son, Chua Tee Yong, was again unsuccessful in his father’s former seat.