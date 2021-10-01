Pharmacist charged with mischief, hitting wife

KUALA LUMPUR: A pharmacist pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Magistrate's Court here today to three charges of committing mischief, threatening to strangle his children and hitting the back of his wife's body, last month.

Loh Chuan Tuck, 32, claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan.

He allegedly committed the offence at a house in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang at 10.30 pm on Sept 27.

The court allowed Loh bail of RM6,000 in one surety and set Jan 20, 2022 for mention of the case.

Loh was represented by Cyrill Clade Agus while DPP Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal appeared for the prosecution.-Bernama