Pharmacy robbery suspects arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men who went on a robbery spree here recently were arrested by police at a hotel on Jalan Pudu early today.

The suspects who are aged 31 and 40 are allegedly behind a recent robbery case that was captured on a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) where a robber coolly walks into a pharmacy on Jalan Gombak, before snatching a gold necklace from a female customer.

The CCTV footage of the robbery on Saturday was widely shared in the social media.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said with the assistance of the federal police CID, a district police team traced the suspects to the hotel before nabbing them at 2am today.

He said police also seized the clothes worn by the suspects during the robbery at the pharmacy.

Rajab said investigations showed that the suspects had sold the stolen items to a third party who is being sought by police.

He said following interrogation, the suspects admitted to being involved in several robbery and car break-in cases in Setapak and Sentul.

Rajab said checks showed that the suspects have 26 past criminal records between them and are listed as wanted for a drug-related case.

He said both suspects were remanded for further investigations.

Those with information on the cases related to them should call ASP Sharizal Saleh at 017-7134705 or Insp Aisyah Moh Nor at 013-9338214 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999.