Pharmaniaga assures continuous supply of drugs, non-drugs: Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Pharmaniaga Bhd has assured the government of an uninterrupted supply of more than 700 drug and non-drug products to all Health Ministry (MOH) facilities, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

She said Pharmaniaga expressed its commitment to continue to be strong and competitive during a meeting with the ministry yesterday.

The meeting was held to seek clarification on the company's current status as well as plans to ensure a continuous supply.

The meeting involved representatives from Pharmaniaga, the Malaysian Organisation of Pharmaceutical Industries (MOPI) and the Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia (PhAMA).

“MOPI and PhAMA will also provide full cooperation to ensure that the drug and non-drug supply chain is not affected.

“The meeting also clarified the allegation that Pharmaniaga has delayed payments to pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies (principals) involved in manufacturing drugs and medical equipment,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Zaliha said the MOH takes a serious view of the issue raised through the electronic and print media regarding Pharmaniaga’s PN17 status as it might have an impact on the supply of drugs and non-drugs, as well as its ability to repay pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies under its umbrella.

She said the ministry will continue to work with all parties to ensure that the delivery of health services to the people remains at an optimal level towards ensuring the well-being of all Malaysians.

Earlier, the media reported that the pharmaceutical company had triggered the PN17 criteria following its audited consolidated financial statements for the period ending Dec 31, 2022. -Bernama