Pharmaniaga, BioNet to collaborate on development of children’s Hexavalent vaccine

PETALING JAYA: Pharmaniaga Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd, has inked a research collaboration agreement (RCA) with BioNet-Asia Co. Ltd of Thailand for the development of a 6-in-1 combination vaccine (hexavalent vaccine) for children’s healthcare, using BioNet formulation, today/yesterday.

The group said this initiative is in line with its plan of establishing the world’s first Halal vaccine plant. The production of vaccines locally will reduce costs for the government as well as to ensure drug security for the nation. Currently, hexavalent vaccine is used in Malaysia National Immunisation Programme (NIP) and is fully imported.

Group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the the agreement is to kick-start the development process of Hexavalent vaccine in Malaysia where Pharmaniaga and BioNet are involved in developing the combinational vaccine formulation and is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2023.

“Pharmaniaga will proceed in conducting pre-clinical trials and extensive clinical trials to demonstrate the protective immune response with Hexavalent vaccine that protects against six diseases i.e., diphtheria, tetanus , pertussis, poliomyelitis, Haemophilus influenzae type b and hepatitis B diseases,” he said in a statement.

Datuk Zulkarnain said the Hexavalent vaccine is expected to complete its pre-clinical and clinical development, registration, manufacturing and expected to be commercialised in 2026. Hexavalent vaccine will be made available for the use in Malaysia with a projected annual market value of RM200 million and the annual market demand regionally is estimated an approximate value of RM500 to RM600 million.

The group targets to supply Hexavalent vaccine to the Ministry of Health as well as to export to other parties worldwide.

Meanwhile, BioNet group president Vitoon Vonghangool said both companies will develop a Hexavalent vaccine containing a recombinant pertussis vaccine.

“Its safety and higher immune response have been demonstrated in many clinical trials. The 6-in-1 vaccine will be a breakthrough product to overcome the issues observed with currently marketed acellular pertussis paediatric combined vaccines,” he said.

Pharmaniaga is the pharmaceutical company of Boustead Holdings Bhd group of companies, and together with Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera are the major shareholders of the Company.