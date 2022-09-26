Pharmaniaga launches trial delivery of medicines using e-vehicles

PETALING JAYA: Pharmaniaga Bhd, through wholly owned subsidiary Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB), has launched trial delivery of medicines using electric vehicles (EV) in several areas in the Klang Valley.

The pilot operation to deliver medicines to health clinics and government hospitals will begin in October, with two new EV.

Pharmaniaga group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said it plans to increase the number of EV to 30% of its delivery fleet in the next three years and then to 60% by 2028.

“In 2035, we aim to fully utilise EV throughout the company’s logistics transportation ecosystem,“ he added.

The use of EV will allow PLSB to determine the feasibility of embedding EV technology into its existing logistics fleet within the next few months. Upon conclusion of the trial, the group will look into increasing the number of EV for medicine delivery in more regions within the country.

“Through these efforts, we are targeting cost-savings in logistic operations and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Apart from EV, we are also looking at more approaches across our diverse business operations through the decarbonisation programme such as energy efficiency project, renewable energy solar project and carbon trading,“ Zulkarnain said.

The initiative is in line with the government’s recently launched National Energy Policy 2022-2040, which targets 50% usage of public transport with at least 38% via EV by 2040.