Phase 3 BKM to be paid in stages starting Tuesday: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Phase Three of the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) involving an allocation of RM2.2 billion will be credited to the accounts of eligible recipients in stages starting Tuesday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The initiative will benefit 8.7 million households, unmarried senior citizens or widowers, single individuals and those whose appeals have been approved.

According to the prime minister, the series of payments would be settled by Sept 27.

“The government is always concerned with the welfare of the people. The welfare of the entire Keluarga Malaysia will be given priority, especially so since the people are facing challenging times due to rising cost of goods and political crisis throughout the world.

“The Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia is a commitment from the government to ease the burden of the people, especially the B40 group,” said Ismail Sabri in a statement today.

The prime minister said under the Phase 3 BKM, each recipient will receive RM900, while more than 80,000 whose applications were approved, would receive up to RM2,350 based on their category of eligibility, including the Additional Cash Incentive announced by the government in June.

Ismail Sabri said up to September, RM5.9 billion had been allocated to BKM recipients through the various phases set by the government.

The prime minister added that RM2.1 billion would be allocated for Phase 4 BKM and paid to those eligible by December.

“The government is committed to helping Keluarga Malaysia, especially the targetted group. The social welfare status of all will be taken into consideration during the 2023 budget,” he said.