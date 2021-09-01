Phase one BKC payments to begin on Sept 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Phase One payments of the Special Covid-19 Assistance (BKC) will be credited to the recipients’ accounts starting Sept 6.

The payments will be made in stages and are expected to be completed on Sept 10.

Announcing the matter in a statement today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a total of RM3.1 billion had been channelled to the relevant banking institution for this purpose.

He said he had taken note of the delay in the BKC payments, which should have been implemented last month, and had instructed the Finance Ministry to expedite the process.

“I am aware of the people’s grievances and hope that the BKC payments would at least ease their burden after being affected by Covid-19,” he said.

BKC will benefit approximately 10 million eligible recipients in the categories of hardcore poor, B40 and M40, as well as single individuals.

BKC is direct cash assistance to alleviate the costs of living and burdens faced by the people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is part of the comprehensive assistance for the people under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced last June.

Ismail Sabri said the dates for Phase Two and Three of the BKC payments would be announced by the Finance Ministry later.

“The government remains committed to ensuring the wellbeing of the Malaysian Family, especially the targetted groups,” he said.

Those eligible to receive the BKC are the hardcore poor and B40 households or senior citizens living alone and earning below RM5,000 per month or single individuals earning below RM2,500 per month based on the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR 2021) recipient criteria.

Meanwhile, the M40 households earning between RM5,001 and RM9,000 or single individuals early between RM2,501 and RM5,000 are also eligible to receive the BKC.

Under the BKC, each eligible household in the hardcore poor category will receive RM1,300; senior citizen living alone (RM500) and single individual (RM500).

In the B40 category, each eligible household will receive RM800, senior citizen living alone (RM200) and single individual (RM200), while those in the M40 category, each household will get RM250, senior citizen living alone (RM100) and single individual (RM100). -Bernama