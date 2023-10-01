Phase one Sabah Pan Borneo Highway 71% complete: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Phase one of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) Project involving 15 work packages with an estimated total distance of 706 kilometres (km) has achieved 71 per cent progress as of December last year and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said LPB Sabah also has a new work package, making it a total of 16 work packages involving the route from Serusop to Pituru which is expected to start construction in the first quarter of this year.

“As for the 786 km Sarawak LPB Project, the progress status for the 11 work packages from Telok Melano to Miri until December 2022 is 91 per cent complete and is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of this year,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the New Year’s Address and the Joint Monthly Assembly of the Minister of Public Works for the month of January, here today.

Meanwhile, Nanta informed that the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) phase one project involving a 77km stretch from Bandar Lawas to the Long Lopeng intersection, is currently under construction with a 53-month contract period starting on Aug 9, 2021 and expected to be completed on Jan 8, 2026.

SSLR is a road project that will connect Sarawak and Sabah without going through Brunei.

“The government’s commitment in ensuring that the well-being and prosperity of the people continue to be prioritised while the national economic growth agenda continues to be strengthened and given support in the current economic recovery and growth phase,“ he said.-Bernama