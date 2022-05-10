Philippine inflation rate accelerates to 6.9% in Sept

MANILA: Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 6.9 per cent in September from 6.3 per cent in August, the highest since October 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

Xinhua said the latest figure brings the average inflation in the first nine months to 5.1 per cent.

PSA head Dennis Mapa said the increase in the prices of essential food commodities and electricity rate, as well as the depreciation of the Philippine peso, drove the inflation rate in September.

Mapa said the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a higher annual growth rate of 7.4 per cent, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which registered a yearly growth of 7.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso slid to a new record low to the US dollar, closing at 59 pesos on Monday. Since the end of 2021, the peso has depreciated by over 15 per cent to the greenback.

The Philippine central bank said a strong US dollar is one of the major reasons for the peso’s depreciation. Some analysts have expressed their concerns about a continuing depreciation of the peso due to the “aggressive” monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

“Today’s inflation is far more complex than what we have seen in recent decades,“ Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

“In the near term, ensuring sufficient food supply while assisting the most vulnerable sectors will help us hurdle the current challenges,“ he added.-Bernama