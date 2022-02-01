Philippine President expresses optimism in massage for Year of Tiger

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte(pix) on Tuesday urged people to look forward to more opportunities for growth and prosperity in 2022, the Year of the Tiger in the lunar calendar, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his message to the Filipinos and the Chinese community in the Philippines, Duterte hoped that 2022 “will be a better year, in terms of wealth, health, relationships, and progress.”

This Year of the Tiger “is hoped to bring us good fortune and renewed strength as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges that have tested our mettle as a nation,“ Duterte added.

“Through our courage, faith, and determination, we have become more resulting and capable to build back better,“ the 76-year-old leader said.

Manila, where the world's oldest Chinatown is located, has suspended the celebration of the Chinese New Year as the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 surge fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

This is the second straight year that festivities to celebrate the Chinese New Year, including dragon dance, have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The Philippines now has 3,569,665 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 54,054 deaths, since the highly infectious and fatal disease emerged in January 2020.

The Southeast Asian country has been under varying coronavirus restrictions since mid-March 2020, when the government imposed a hard lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.-Bernama