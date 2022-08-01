Philippines mourns passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday mourned the passing of its 12th President Fidel V. Ramos(pix), 94, reported the country’s media.

Ramos, who leaves behind a colourful legacy, was an esteemed military man and public servant who is best known for bringing political stability to the Philippines and economic empowerment for the people.

He succeeded Corazon Aquino, whom he had helped during the People Power Revolution to topple President Marcos’ regime.

“The Ramos family is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos,” reported the Philippines News Agency, quoting a brief official statement issued by the family.

Born on March 18, 1928, in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Ramos, who graduated from the prestigious US Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 1950, is credited for a number of achievements during his tenure.

They include finding a solution for the regular blackouts in the country due to energy shortage, and inking a peace agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) to end the armed conflict in Mindanao.

Ramos who served as armed forces chief from 1986 to 1988, and secretary of national defence from 1988 to 1991, suppressed several military coup attempts to overthrow Aquino’s presidency.

Ramos’ family is expected to announce the wake and funeral arrangements soon.-Bernama