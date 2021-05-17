Phone scammers rip off retiree of over RM1.3m

PETALING JAYA: Using a ruse that her credit card was fraudulently used to purchase cryptocurrency, phone scammers fleeced a 60-year-old woman of over RM1.3 million here last month.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that the victim, who is a retiree, lodged a police report last week claiming that she received a call in the afternoon of April 1 from a person claiming to be a bank staff.

The caller told the victim that there was a credit card registered under her name which was used to purchase cryptocurrency from a website.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the caller “transferred” the call purportedly to Bank Negara where the victim was coaxed into revealing her personal and banking particulars for “police report to be lodged”.

“The following morning the woman received a copy of a police report on her cellphone and a phone call followed,” he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the caller claiming to be the police sought her bank account details again to “halt any further misuse of her accounts”.

He said the woman received several transaction authorisation code numbers soon after and shared it with the caller.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said on May 10, the woman decided to check on the matter with Bank Negara and was told that she was a victim of a scam syndicate.

He said the victim had disclosed details of her seven bank accounts with the scammers before over RM1.3 million of her savings were siphoned off.

Mohamad Fakhrudin urged the public to be wary of such phone scammers who mainly target senior citizens.