PIA new multi-storey carpark begins operations today

GEORGE TOWN: The newly constructed seven-storey carpark at Penang International Airport (PIA) opens to the public today after obtaining the certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) from the relevant authorities.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director, Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the new multi-storey carpark is anticipated to improve parking problems at PIA.

“We have been receiving numerous complaints about the congestion. Therefore, we are very pleased that we are now able to address the situation,“ he said in a statement here today.

Iskandar Mizal said the new facility is able to provide 1,742 parking bays including 22 for the disabled, and 660 bays for motorcycles.

The facility is equipped with automatic plate number recognition and car finder application kiosk so that users can easily locate their cars.

Iskandar Mizal said the development of this facility was also in line with the airport's future expansion plans and the first phase which is expected to commence soon would see the airport capacity increased to 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from 6.5 MPPA currently. -Bernama