Pick: Almost 23 million vaccine doses administered

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 23,161,255 vaccine doses have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PIC) as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on his Twitter, said 15,162,424 does were administered as first dose, and 7,998,831 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 46.4 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose and 24.5 per cent having completed both doses of the vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, 514,674 doses were administered yesterday, with 220,839 doses for the first dose recipients and 293,835 as second dose.-Bernama