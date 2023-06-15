Pick good developer to avoid being victim of abandoned project: Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: A liquidator has warned prospective buyers of residential and commercial properties to look for reputable developers with good track records before committing to a purchase.

Radiant Consulting Asia Sdn Bhd managing director Yogan Kanapathipillay was commenting on a June 11 statement by Local Government Development Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir that the ministry has thus far identified 481 “sick” projects and 112 abandoned ones nationwide.

Ahmad Nasrullah said apart from having a task force to oversee the matter, the ministry is in talks with relevant agencies and is in direct negotiations with the National Water Services Commission and Public Works Department in efforts to revive the projects.

“Sick and abandoned projects are those which have exceeded their scheduled completion period and it takes longer to revive them as discussions over long periods are needed,” the minister had said.

Yogan revealed that since 2007, his firm has liquidated at least 50 development companies and helped more than 10,000 property owners to obtain strata titles because developers wound up their business before the strata titles were issued.

Other incomplete projects were sold and most purchasers received some returns.

“This is why it is critical to check the reputation of the developer. Otherwise, purchasers stand to lose the bulk of their hard earned money in the event the project is abandoned,” he told theSun.

Yogan said in December last year, his company finally sold the Mutiara Beach Resort serviced apartments project in Port Dickson, Seremban, which came to a halt 29 years ago.

The project was officially classified as abandoned in 2003, and Augustine T.K. James from Radiant Consulting was appointed as the official liquidator in November 2013, replacing the Insolvency Department.