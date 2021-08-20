Pick ‘good man’ as PM, says Zaid

PETALING JAYA: While the nation waits for its next prime minister to be named, a former Cabinet member has weighed in on the current political turmoil with a proposal that Istana Negara picks a “good man” for the job.

“This is a unique opportunity for the nation to change the way it is governed,” former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim said in a Facebook post.

He said this change can be realised by appointing a good person.

Zaid defined “good man” as “someone who can save the country, one who will neither use his position to prolong his hold on power nor enrich himself”.

He also expressed hope that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Council of Rulers will choose “that someone” who can save the nation.

Zaid said what the nation needs now is a “fair” man to set the system right again, and thereby change the situation.

As far as he is concerned, the country can no longer rely on the big political parties. “They have failed,” he said.

He pointed out that if the political parties had been successful, the nation would not be in the situation it is in now.

Zaid also acknowledged in his post that once appointed, the person could seek a vote of confidence in the Dewan. “If he is unable to win over the other members of Parliament, then someone else (who can garner the support) should be appointed.

“There are many good men in our country, in our Parliament. We cannot allow blocs of political leaders, or political cartels to determine the future of

this country.”

He said the people have no means to protect themselves now other than to place their fate in the hands of the Council of Rulers.

Zaid expressed hope that “a different kind of thinking” can be used to select a prime minister. “If we just pick someone based on his political support, it is nothing new.

“The power of money politics will continue. We have to cut this, and only the Council of Rulers has the power to do it.”

In an immediate response, political analyst Dr Barjoyai Bardai pointed out that “no matter who is appointed, he will still have to seek the support of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat”.

Bardai agreed that it would be a missed opportunity if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong bases his choice only on the political support the candidate is able to muster.

“But it is possible that the rulers are exploring other ways. Even so, whoever is appointed will still have to win the support of his Dewan colleagues,” he told theSun.

Bardai noted that lawmakers can and have been known to change their minds at a whim. “We have seen this happening in the last three years.

“The appointee may be promised the support today but when it is time to vote, the support may disappear.”

He said the people would have to be wary of money politics because money can make lawmakers change their minds.