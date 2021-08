KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) will start giving vaccinations to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old, said its Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix).

He said Pick will start vaccinations with the following priority order which include 12 to 17-year-olds with underlying medical conditions, and 12 to 17-year-olds with no medical issues based on age de-escalation.

Khairy said this was based on the recommendation by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

“An announcement will be made next week by @JKJAV on how Covid-19 vaccinations for adolescents will be implemented as per @DGHisham’s circular and the latest updated clinical guidelines,” tweeted Khairy. -Bernama