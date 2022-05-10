PICKids in Penang worrying: CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is concern with the slow progress of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) in the state with only only 49.5 per cent of its population of children aged between five and 11 years having received the first dose and 37.7 per cent given the second dose as of May 8.

As such, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow called on parents to bring their children for the Covid-19 vaccine injection immediately.

He said the statistics were shared by the State Health Department (JKNPP), through the State Special Security Committee on Covid-19 Management at a meeting today.

“JKNPP also informed that children infected with Covid-19 are at risk of developing Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome which is very dangerous and can lead to death,“ he said in a statement today.

He said parents need to make the right decision by bringing their children to get vaccinated before May 15, the deadline set by the Health Ministry for PICKids, after which they would have to pay for the vaccine injection.-Bernama