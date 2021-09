PUTRAJAYA: The 'TED Talk' (technology, entertainment and design) concept was featured in the final round of the 2021 National level Pidato Kenegaraan competition with the hopes that it will foster new ways for messages to reach new groups of audience.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek(pix) said the concept was popular among thinkers and scholars in developed countries to channel information and messages to the audience in a relaxed manner using elements of technology, entertainment and design.

He said the conventional way of oration, where an orator speaks and others merely listen can no longer be an interesting or effective approach in society.

Therefore, he said orators needed to be prepared to adapt, assimilate and standardise the rapid technological development according to current interests, especially as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate the Information Department for successfully organising a public speaking competition in a new dimension in line with the development of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) as a catalyst for the country’s progress,” he said after officiating the Pidato Kenegaraan’s finals which took place online yesterday.

Mohammad said the combination of interactive media in a TED Talk presentation could make an audience listen and continue to follow the ideas presented because technological advancement had changed the way people communicate and interact, including oration.

In line with the latest communication technological advancement, he suggested that the next competition would allow participants from abroad to join.

He said that it was the ministry’s hope that through the organising of such competitions, participants can appreciate and cultivate whatever policy, philosophy and vision in themselves and could present it to the public accurately and easily.

Mohammad said he hoped the competition achieved its objective of increasing awareness, knowledge and understanding about the country’s policies, improve the use of the national language and to instill patriotism among Malaysians. He also wished that it would make Malaysians appreciate the progress and prosperity the country has enjoyed till now.

The 2021 Pidato Kenegaraan competition, which was held for the second time by the Information Department with the theme “Kita Malaysia Bangkit Bersama” took place from March 1 till May 31 for the state level competitions and was implemented in a hybrid format.

Six participants competed at the 2021 Pidato Kenegaraan national-level finals. Muhd Nazmie Muhd Nasir with his topic “Dasar Perpaduan Negara Membangun Identiti Nasional” emerged as champion, bringing home a RM3,000 cash prize, a plaque and a certificate.

Second place went to Mohd Amiruddin Md Nor who spoke about “Rukun Negara Teras Identiti Nasional”, winning RM2,000 in cash, a plaque and a certificate, while Ainun Nasibah Johar with the topic “Bercakap Benar: Kebebasan Bersuara Bukan Kebebasan Berbohong”, finished third, winning RM1,000 in cash, a plaque and a certificate. -Bernama