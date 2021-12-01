Pilgrims wary of Omicron

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia hopes that the new Covid-19 B.1.1.529 variant known as Omicron, will not prevent the country’s prospective pilgrims from performing the Haj during the next season, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad.

“It is hoped that Malaysian pilgrims would not be affected as they were not able to perform their pilgrimage last season,” he told a press conference after officiating the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) Inspirasiku Dana Inspirasi Malaysia programme and Inspirasi Prihatin Programme at Mutiara Rini here today.

He said this when asked whether the government would impose stricter conditions on prospective pilgrims following the new Covid-19 variant outbreak.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported as saying that the new variant could probably be more transmissible than the Delta variant, but it has not been determined how ‘virulent’ the virus is.

On June 12, it was reported that Malaysia would not be sending pilgrims for this season following the decision of the Saudi Arabian government to only allow the residents and citizens from within the kingdom to perform the pilgrimage this year due to the Covid-19 situation around the world.

Idris added that the government was still waiting for an official decision from Saudi Arabia on the next season’s pilgrimage quota and this might take time as the local authorities there needed to consider the standard operating procedures (SOPs), logistics and the new norms.

Commenting on the Haj pilgrimage costs, either it would be fixed or otherwise, following increased in prices, Idris said it would be determined in a cabinet meeting latest by next month after he has been briefed by the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH).

“I cannot comment further on whether the cost will increase or not. But the cost for performing umrah has increased by over RM2,000 as reported recently, even though it is only for 10 days. Most importantly, we want to protect the welfare of the depositors and pilgrims, “ he said.

Last Saturday, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary reportedly said that the cost of performing the Haj is expected to increase by over 50 per cent following the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) introduced by the Saudi Arabian government, from only five per cent previously.

Ahmad Marzuk was quoted as saying that the increase would result in the cost of performing the Haj for Malaysians to be over RM30,000 compared to only RM23,000 previously.

On the proposal that a certain subsidy be given to the B40 group who want to perform the Haj, Idris said the matter should be discussed with TH.

“TH needs to take into account its responsibility to depositors, most of whom have already performed the Haj and the welfare of prospective pilgrims among the B40 group. Every year, TH gives the option to pilgrims who wish to forego the Haj subsidy cost, but there has been very little response,“ he said. -Bernama