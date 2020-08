KUALA LUMPUR: A pilot is believed to have committed suicide by jumping off from a condominium unit in Bandar Kinrara, Serdang here on Monday, due to stress after losing his job two months ago.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the 35-year-old man died from injuries after jumping from his residential unit on the 12th floor at about 3 pm on that day.

“Police inspection around the area, however, did not find any suspicious elements or foul play,” he said in a statement.

According to statements recorded from witnesses at the scene and people close to him, it was learnt that the victim had been a pilot with a local airline and had been terminated two months ago, he said.

“The pressure of the problems he was facing is believed to have led to his decision to jump off his condo building,” he said

Ismadi at the same time said police were still investigating the incident. -Bernama