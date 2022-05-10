Pilot killed in Indian army helicopter crash in northeast region

NEW DELHI: One pilot was killed and another injured in an Indian army helicopter crash in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on Oct 5 at around 10 am during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest military hospital,“ according to an army statement.

Indian media reported one of the pilots succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, reports citing army sources said.-Bernama