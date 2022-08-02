PJ City goalkeeper a stumbling block in the match: Nafuzi

KUALA NERUS: The prowess and agility of PJ City FC goalkeeper proved to be a stumbling block to Terengganu FC claimed head coach Nafuzi Zain(pix) after his charges failed to take advantage of playing their Malaysia Super League match on home turf.

Nafuzi said PJ City goalkeeper Kalamullah Al- Hafiz Mat Rowi had almost single-handedly prevented his team from conceding any goals since he was in his element last night, denying every attempt that came his way.

“My boys produced a good performance and put a lot of pressure on their opponents but the lanky goalkeeper, standing at a height of 1.8m, was in superb form. He was one of the main factors for his team to walk away with a point.

“Apart from the goalkeeper, I must also give credit to the PJ City FC defenders who produced a disciplined display. We have to go back to the drawing board now to see where we need to improve,“ he told reporters after the match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, here last night.

Meanwhile, PJ City FC head coach P. Maniam was happy with a point earned from the goalless draw.

“It was an evenly contested match. My boys played according to instructions and that is important when playing away matches. Taking a point in an away match is always satisfying. More importantly, it will give the players added confidence when facing Sri Pahang FC in our next match.

“I am happy with the commitment of the players but though happy with the draw, we need to win as many points as possible to move up the table,” he said.

PJ City FC who had produced a splendid display last season by finishing seventh in the Super League despite using only local players, are currently languishing at the bottom half of the league table, just one spot above the last-placed team.

Maniam said he was confident of achieving the target set for the team - to finish among the top five - since the gap between the top and bottom teams remains close.

“We have to start winning to close the gap. It is not going to be easy but we have to keep trying,“ said the former international.-Bernama