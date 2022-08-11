PJ City, UiTM committed to competing in 2023 Super League: MFL

KUALA LUMPUR: While it is confirmed that Sarawak United and Melaka United football clubs are barred from competing in the 2023 Super League campaign, speculation is now rife that Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC and UiTM FC are set to pull out.

This could very well affect efforts to restructure the Malaysia League (M-League) competition, which previously targeted the participation of 18 teams to provide quality playing time and more competitive matches, in addition to raising the commercial value of the Super League.

However, Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam (pix) said that based on the recent meeting with the two teams, PJ City and UiTM had stated their commitment to continue playing in the Super League.

“So far, I have not received any official notification about their withdrawal... we are in contact with all the teams and hopefully they will confirm their participation before the end of December. But, for now, only two teams are still 50-50, namely UiTM and PJ City.

“At the moment, we have met the management of both teams and they told us they will continue (to participate),” he said, adding that rumours began swirling regarding the matter following the meeting with the two teams.

He said this at a media conference when launching a special stamp collection set in conjunction with the Malaysia Cup 2022 by Pos Malaysia and MFL at the Kuala Lumpur General Post Office here today.

Stuart, however, refused to comment when asked about the constraints faced by PJ City and UiTM.

Previously, Sarawak United and Melaka United were forced to forgo the 2023 Super League competition after their appeals for a national licence were rejected, leaving only 16 teams instead of 18 to be playing in the Super League next season.

Meanwhile, Stuart said the next year’s Super League season will go on as scheduled even if fewer teams are competing.

In another development, he said the second Malaysia Cup semi-final would still be played on Nov 20 while the venue for the final is likely to be the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.-Bernama