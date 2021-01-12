PJ cops to set up roadblocks at seven locations

PETALING JAYA: District police here will mount roadblocks at seven locations to enforce the movement control order (MCO) from midnight tonight.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal today said there will be three roadblocks in Kota Damansara, two in Damansara Perdana and one each in Petaling Jaya and Damansara.

He said the checkpoints are at Jalan 4/56, Gasing Indah here; and at the Damansara toll plaza heading towards Bayu Puteri near Merchant Square, Tropicana.

At Kota Damansara, the checkpoints will be at Jalan Persiaran Mahogani; Jalan Persiaran Sungai Buloh and Jalan Persiaran Jati, while in Damansara Perdana it will be set up at the Jalan PJU 8/1 traffic lights and the Mutiara Damansara/Damansara Perdana interchange of the Damansara-Puchong highway (LDP).

“We wish to advise the public to stay home to help break the Covid-19 pandemic chain.” he said.