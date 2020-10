PETALING JAYA : Having dedicated most of his time on the field to ensure the coronavirus contagion is kept in check, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) himself has been ordered to undergo self-quarantine after being exposed to a Covid-19-positive person.

It is learnt that Nik Ezanee who was involved in a joint-meeting on Friday to plan the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort’s workers’ hostel had come into close contact with a security guard of the golf course who tested positive for the virus.

On being advised of the exposure by a district health officer at 2pm today, Nik Ezanee decided to undergo self-quarantine.

Earlier today, the district police chief said an additional 12 staff of the resort’s hostel had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 23 since Sunday.

He said the police and the armed forces are on duty to monitor the two-week- long EMCO at the hostel which took effect on Sunday.

Nik Ezanee said the Health Ministry will begin screening the workers on Wednesday after compiling a list of occupants at the hostel.

He said there are 597 workers living at the hostel of which 358 are foreigners.

Nik Ezanee said the golf course has been ordered by the Health Ministry to cease operations.

He advised the public in the district to play their part in containing the virus by limiting their movements.