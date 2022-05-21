PJKM can achieve RM500 bln worth of sales this year: Nanta

SIBU: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi(pix) said the nationwide Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM), undertaken by the ministry, is expected to achieve RM500 billion worth of sales this year.

He said the programme supported economic recovery efforts through the trade, distribution and retail sectors based on the 3R (Recovery, Revive and Revitalise) concept.

According to him, the PJKM New Year 2022 was launched early this year simultaneously with the Chinese New Year Sale in Kuala Lumpur, and PJKM 'Rancak' (Aidilfitri sale) in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur.

“The PJKM ‘Rancak Hari Gawai’ in Song and Kapit, is a continuation of this festival segment in an effort to encourage Malaysian Family members to go out and spend time physically in a safe and lively new norm,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Nanta, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kapit, attended the PJKM ‘Rancak Hari Gawai’ in Song today and will attend a similar programme in Dewan Suarah Kapit tomorrow.

Nanta said based on the recent statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the trade and distribution sectors have recorded sales of RM48.8 billion throughout February which is a growth of 10.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

He said this achievement is expected to increase with the various initiatives that will be undertaken by the ministry especially via PJKM this year that will focus on the main Malaysian Family festivals.

“The ministry will always work with all involved parties, especially retail industry players, to continue to ensure that the ecosystem of the sector remains competitive and viable in reviving the country’s economy,“ he added.-Bernama