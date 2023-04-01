PKDKP denies spread of Covid-19 cases in Kuala Pilah

SEREMBAN: The Kuala Pilah District Health Office (PKDKP) today denied the spread of Covid-19 cases in the areas of Pasir Ambor and Juasseh, Kuala Pilah near here.

Earlier, a message had gone viral via WhatsApp which, among others, prohibited people from going to the two areas due to the spread of Covid-19 cases there, which resulted in the death of a man in his 40s.

The PKDKP confirmed that there was a brought-in-dead (BID) case in one of the areas but there was no spread of Covid-19 among close contacts and residents in the surrounding areas.

“The funeral arrangements of the Covid-19 case were carried out according to the latest procedures, namely with the PKD allowing the next of kin to jointly manage the remains. We are always committed to curbing the Covid-19 transmission,” it said in a statement today.

It added that all close contacts who are asymptomatic and tested negative for Covid-19 were also provided with health education.

As such, the PKDKP called on the public not to disseminate unverified information that could affect public order, besides urging them to get their second booster shots at the nearest health facilities to reduce the risk of Covid-19 complications, if infected.-Bernama