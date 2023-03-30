PKNS launches Ramadan Kasih initiative to help the less fortunate

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) today launched Ramadan Kasih, its corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at helping the less fortunate.

PKNS Corporate Services senior general manager Sapna Turmidi said there were six activities under the programme namely Gotong Royong Ramadan Kasih, Raga Ramadan Kasih, Bekal Ramadan Kasih, bubur lambuk distribution, Shopping Raya Ramadan Kasih and breaking of fast event.

She said all the activities provided an opportunity for PKNS to help the less fortunate through the allocation of zakat wakalah totalling RM54,000.

“Three of these six activities have already taken place, namely the gotong royong which was held at the welfare home under Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur (PEKEAS) in Rawang, donations to 100 homeless people in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur and daily necessities assistance to 50 asnaf (eligible to receive tithe) families.

“In conjunction with the launch of Ramadan Kasih today, PKNS also distributed bubur lambuk to 1,000 staff members as well as 500 visitors to the Shah Alam PKNS Complex,“ she told the media after the Ramadan Kasih launching ceremony officiated by PKNS chief financial officer Nor Azlina Amran here.

She said another round of bubur lambuk distribution will be held on April 4 at the complex for 500 visitors.

According to Sapna, the Raya shopping will be done this Sunday (April 2), meanwhile, the breaking of the fast event will be held on April 7.

“We will take 40 orphans from PEKEAS to do their Raya shopping at the Shah Alam PKNS Complex where each of them is allocated RM200,” she said, adding that they will be celebrated at the breaking of the fast event to be held at the Shah Alam Convention Centre. -Bernama