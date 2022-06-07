PKNS mulls setting up foundation to help less fortunate own house

CYBERJAYA: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) plans to create a housing foundation to help the less fortunate own a house, said its chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abas.

He said the concept of the foundation is to cover part of the price of a house and the foundation would have 50 per cent ownership of the house.

“For example, the price of a house is RM300,000 but you can get a bank loan of only RM150,000, so the foundation will help to cover RM150,000 and (PKNS) will have a 50 per cent share of the house,“ he told Bernama after handing over the keys to the owners of the PKNS Residensi Idaman Selangorku unit in Selangor Cyber Valley, here today.

He said the concept of the foundation was practised in England and PKNS would send its staff to the country to enable them to learn the regulations of housing foundations.

“The relevant formulations and proposals are still at the PKNS level before being presented to its board of directors, and once finalised, it will be forwarded to the Selangor government for the next course of action,“ he said.

He said the effort to establish such a foundation was not an easy task as it had to go through many processes including legal matters as well as ensuring that its funds were not misused by irresponsible parties.

“We need to look at what happens when let’s say the owner of the house wants to renovate the house, or if the owner intends to sell the house. We need to have the capital for the fund cycle to enable more people to own their dream home,” he said.

On Residensi Idaman Selangorku, he said it was a PKNS project to support the National Affordable Housing Policy (DRMM) to resolve the issue of the people’s ability to buy a house.

With an area of 1,000 square feet, each unit of the apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two parking lots and is offered at a price of RM232,000.

Mahmud said Residensi Idaman Selangorku, which was developed with industrial building system (IBS) technology, had 864 units of houses with four special units for people with disabilities (PwD) and all the units were sold out.

Rozieyati Azizahtul Asyikin Rozaini, 29, one of the house owners when met expressed her gratitude to be able to receive her house keys from PKNS today.

“I can’t wait to move to Cyberjaya and to finally own a house. Currently, I live in a flat in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur and have to pay high rental costs.

“In the next few years, Cyberjaya will grow rapidly with all complete facilities. It is a strategic location for us as a family to build a life here,” she said.-Bernama