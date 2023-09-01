PKPB proposes minimum wage for TVET grads

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Association of Skilled Workers (PKPB) hopes the government can set a minimum wage for youth who hold certificates, diplomas and advanced diplomas in skills under the Malaysian Skills Certification (SKM) system.

Its secretary-general Mohammad Rizan Hassan, in a statement today, was of the view that the minimum salary or basic starting salary suitable for a level one or two Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) graduate was RM1,800, and RM2,000 for a level three graduate.

He said for a level four Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM), it could be set at RM2,300, and RM2,800 for a level four Advanced Malaysian Skills Diploma (DLKM).

According to him, most employers currently offer salaries between RM1,500 to RM1,700 for level one to three SKM holders; DKM (RM1,800 to RM1,900) and RM2,000 for DLKM.

“Employers cannot question the level of competence of these employees who have graduated from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) because they have undergone skills training based on the National Occupational Skill Standard (NOSS) developed together with the employers and the industry,” he said.-Bernama