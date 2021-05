PUTRAJAYA: Criminal trial proceedings will continue to be conducted in open court in the peninsula and Labuan with the restricted presence of parties starting Tuesday when restrictions within the Movement Control Order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) are tightened further.

According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia (PKPMP), all new charge cases and order applications, as well as cases that have been set for trial, will be conducted in open court.

Meanwhile, all cases set for sentencing and orders, and also are all physical case management are also adjourned.

For criminal cases set for trial in open court, the only parties allowed are the accused and two family members or friends of the accused, a deputy prosecutor and a lawyer, or a number permitted by the court.

Meanwhile, the witnesses involved will be allowed to wait in the witness room in compliance with physical distancing and limited to two witnesses at a time.

According to the PKPMP, the parties must appear in court according to the set times given and they are not allowed to be in open court except when their case is called.

Applications for adjournment of cases at the last minute should be avoided.

The trial proceedings of criminal cases in open court will be conducted with priority given to pre-2020 cases, particularly the continuation of cases involving child offenders, cases of public interest including corruption cases, commercial crime, environmental, habeas corpus, domestic violence, and breaches of regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

The handling of civil case proceedings will be conducted online based on the Chief Justice’s Order dated Jan 7, 2021.

The handling of criminal appeal proceedings in the Federal Court, Court of Appeal and High Court will be conducted online.

According to the PKPMP, if the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) is enforced, the proceedings of criminal cases will be postponed and civil case proceedings will continue via e-Kehakiman.

For inquiries, contact the PKPMP’s corporate communications division at 03-88804051/03-88804607 or komunikasikorporat@kehakiman.gov.my.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that movement restrictions during the MCO 3.0 period will be tightened further in the peninsula and Labuan effective May 25. — Bernama