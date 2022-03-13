PKR abides by the decision of the people of Johor: Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) abides by the decision made by the people of Johor in yesterday’s state election, said its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix).

In a statement today, he said the decision was an important reminder for all political parties in facing the 15th General Election (GE).

“Congratulations to Barisan Nasional (BN) on the coalition’s success in forming the state government in Johor,“ he said and expressed his appreciation to PKR and Pakatan Harapan’s supporters and machinery for their hard work during the state election campaign.

BN stormed back to power with more than a two-thirds majority win in the 15th state election, capturing 40 of the 56 seats contested.

Umno contributed 33 seats to the victory, MCA four and MIC three.

PH won 11 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) three, PKR one and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) one seat in the polls, which saw youths aged between 18 and 20 voting for the first time in elections in the country.-Bernama