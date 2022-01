PETALING JAYA: PKR and Amanah will each contest in 20 seats, while DAP will contest in 16 seats in the upcoming Johor elections.

This is after the party divided the 18 seats previously contested by Bersatu, with PKR and Amanah each taking eight additional seats and DAP an extra two. Johor has 56 state seats.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the decision on the seat distribution was finalised yesterday, Harian Metro reports today.