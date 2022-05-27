PKR election: Fresh voting in Kelantan proceeded smoothly

KOTA BHARU: The physical revoting in the 2022 PKR Election involving the branches of Tumpat, Ketereh, Bachok, Pengkalan Chepa, Gua Musang and Tanah Merah proceeded smoothly and was completed at 5 pm.

State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Supardi Md Noor said party members in the six branches carried out their voting obligation again following orders for re-election were issued by the Party Election Committee (JPP).

“Voting began at 9 am and was duly completed at 5 pm. The voting process was smooth with not many problems arising,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The elections in Kelantan were held on May 13 but JPP announced the polls had to be held again due to several issues including technical problems in physical voting.

Following that, the date of the unofficial results for the election of Central Leadership Council (MPP) and branches was amended and the date would be displayed on the 2022 Keadilan Election website this Sunday.

The nomination date for 20 members of the MPP, Youth Leadership Council and Wanita Leadership Council was also pushed to Sunday.-Bernama