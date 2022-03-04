PKR launches Adil application for online party voting

PETALING JAYA: PKR today officially launched the Adil application which will be used to update the electoral roll as well as for the party's election in May.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when speaking at the launch at PKR headquarters here said that the party election this time will take place in a hybrid manner, both physically and digitally to give options to party members.

“The election is necessary to strengthen the party which currently has a membership of 1.2 million to face the next general election,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PKR Election Committee chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said PKR members who registered before Jan 31 this year are eligible to vote digitally no matter where they are, provided they registered on the Adil application as online voters.

She explained that the physical election will take place first before those who register on the Adil app can vote online.

“Accordingly, the issue of voting twice will not arise as those who register to vote online will not be listed as physical voters,” she said.

The application can be downloaded from Google play store.-Bernama