PKR names Hasni Abas to contest Sembrong seat

PETALING JAYA: Johor PKR organising secretary and Parit Sulong division chief Hasni Abas has been announced as the PKR candidate for the Sembrong parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PKR deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pix) said Hasni, 60, is a Bahasa Melayu and education activist with a background in literature and political science.

“We take into account several factors, among others, Sembrong has a high number of Felda voters and has never been won by PKR,” he told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here today.

Incumbent Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein had hinted that he would contest in the GE15 to defend the seat which he had held since 2004.-Bernama