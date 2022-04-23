PKR polls: 11,282 candidates eligible to contest

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11,282 candidates for the PKR 2022 election at the division level and central leadership positions were confirmed to be able to contest after the completion of the protest and appeal process for candidate registration which ended on April 19.

PKR Selection Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa(pix) said they comprised candidates who nominated themselves or were nominated by other members.

In total, the nomination phase for the 2022 election totalling 11,290 has already been confirmed which then went through a process of objections and appeals.

“Objections against candidates were only accepted for around eight people for clear reasons such as bankruptcy status and being blacklisted as set by the Registrar of Societies.

“Congratulations to the 11,282 candidates who passed the vetting and are eligible to participate in the final list of nominations, including 20 candidates for the central leadership,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also emerged as the sole presidential candidate without any contest, she added.

The full list of candidates can be viewed on the party’s election 2022 website at https://pemilihankeadilan2022.com/ .

Meanwhile, Zaliha said a total of 96,983 members had successfully downloaded the ADIL application and had registered as online voters (PAT) after the deadline yesterday.

“Interestingly, more than 700 members who are currently living abroad, including in Australia, Brunei, Singapore and others are also listed as online voters.

“Although new applications are closed, work will proceed until all those who have applied to become online voters have been verified,” she said

She said the selection committee was currently preparing for the physical and online voting phase scheduled to take place from May 13 to 22.-Bernama