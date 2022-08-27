PKR prepared for snap polls: Anwar

SHAH ALAM: PKR is prepared for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held as early as October, said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix).

He said PKR was expected to finish its preparations for elections by the end of next month.

He said PKR election director Rafizi Ramli had mapped out a strategy for the party and this would be explained to party members soon.

“We admit that our defeats in the Melaka and Johor state elections had exposed certain weaknesses. We have worked out a stragtegy and could see that the situation is different now.

“We admit a major part of it had to do with PH’s (Pakatan Harapan) 22-month administration which had its weaknesses and contributions,” he told a press conference at the 2022 PKR election convention here today.

Anwar said PH component parties would contest GE15 under a common logo with some changes.-Bernama